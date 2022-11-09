Swiss market contracts 3% in 3Q22

ICR Newsroom By 09 November 2022

Cement deliveries in Switzerland, including Liechtenstein, declined by 2.6 per cent to 1,080,399t in the third quarter of 2022 from 1,108,772t in the 3Q21, according to the Swiss cement association, cemsuisse.



In the January-September 2022 period, sales edged up 1.1 per cent to 3,174,108t from 3,139,313t in the 10M21.



Ordinary Portland cement (CEM I) sales were down 5.4 per cent YoY in the 3Q22 with 9M CEM I sales down 0.3 per cent YoY.



Cement deliveries by rail remained stable with 36.4 per cent of deliveries in the 9M22 dispatched by rail. The balance was transported by road.



Ready-mix concrete sales accounted for 72.9 per cent of total deliveries while on-site concrete batching units at large construction sites accounted for 20.5 per cent. The share of the concrete products sector was 4.8 per cent of total deliveries.

