Udaipur Cement Works orders new VRM

09 November 2022

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (JK Lakshmi Cement group) has ordered a Gebr Pfeiffer MVR vertical mill for grinding blended cement with a capacity of 350tph at a target fineness of seven per cent at R45µm.

The mill with an integrated high-efficiency classifier of the type SLS 6000 VC will be equipped with a 6680kW drive. A special feature of the grinding system is that the fly ash is not dry but will be delivered with a moisture content of up to 20 per cent. As the grinding plant is located in a cement plant and is usually fed with hot clinker, the separate material handling of the hot and the moist feed material must be considered.

While the core components such as the grinding rollers, the grinding roller suspension system and the mill gearbox are supplied by Gebr Pfeiffer SE from Europe, the Indian subsidiary Gebr Pfeiffer (India) Pvt Ltd, in Noida, provides the parts for the foundation, the mill housing and the classifier as well as the feed locks.

