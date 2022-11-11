CEMEX validates its new 2030 decarbonisation goals

CEMEX has validated its 2030 decarbonisation goals through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for alignment under their new 1.5ºC scenario, the most ambitious pathway defined for the industry.

The company now has 2030 scope 1 goals of 47 per cent less of CO 2 per tonne of cementitious material than its 1990 baseline and 35 per cent less of carbon content in concrete. For scope 2 goals, by 2030 Cemex is targeting 65 per cent in clean electricity consumption.

The new scope 3 targets for 2030 will see a 25 per cent reduction in CO 2 per tonne of purchased clinker and cement compared to the company’s 202 baseline, a 30 per cent reduction in transport emissions, a 40 per cent reduction of scope 3 emissions per ton of purchased fuels and a 42 per cent reduction in absolute scope 3 emissions from the use of traded fuels.

