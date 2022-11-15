Iran’s cement demand stable in October

ICR Newsroom By 15 November 2022

The Iranian cement market expanded 0.3 per cent to 5.22Mt in October 2022 from 5.05Mt in October 2021, according to the Iranian cement association.



Domestic cement production in October 2022 reached 5.66Mt, up 3.6 per cent from 5.46Mt in October 2021. Clinker production edged up from 7.02Mt in October 2021 to 7.09Mt on year later.



The output figures include 0.79Mt of clinker exports and 0.39Mt of cement exports. In terms of clinker exports, this represents a 21.5 per cent advance YoY from 0.65Mt, while cement exports increased by 34.4 per cent from 0.29Mt.

