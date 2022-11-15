Iran’s cement demand stable in October

The Iranian cement market expanded 0.3 per cent to 5.22Mt in October 2022 from 5.05Mt in October 2021, according to the Iranian cement association.
Domestic cement production in October 2022 reached 5.66Mt, up 3.6 per cent from 5.46Mt in October 2021. Clinker production edged up from 7.02Mt in October 2021 to 7.09Mt on year later.
The output figures include 0.79Mt of clinker exports and 0.39Mt of cement exports. In terms of clinker exports, this represents a 21.5 per cent advance YoY from 0.65Mt, while cement exports increased by 34.4 per cent from 0.29Mt.
The Iranian cement market expanded 0.3 per cent to 5.22Mt in October 2022 from 5.05Mt in October 2021, according to the Iranian cement association.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email