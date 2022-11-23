CemNet.com » Cement News » APCMA elects new executive committee

APCMA elects new executive committee

23 November 2022


Muhammad Ali Tabba, chief executive of Lucky Cement, has been appointed chairman of the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) for the 12 months ending September 2023. Senior vice chairman of the APCMA over the same period has been named as Kohat Cement’s Aizaz Mansoor Sheikh, while Attock Cement’s Babar Bashir Nawaz has been elected vice chairman.

Also elected were eight executive committee members, including:

