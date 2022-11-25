Cemex delivers 1Mm3 of Vertua concrete since 2020

25 November 2022

Cemex has delivered 1Mm3 of Vertua ready-mixed concrete in Colombia since the product was launched in 2020, avoiding emissions of around 178,000t of CO 2 . According to Cemex, Vertua has become one of the most accepted lower carbon products in the industry and the company expects it to account for the majority of its cement and concrete sales by 2025.

“In 2020, we launched Vertua concrete in the Colombian market with the expectation of having a positive response from the construction sector. Reaching one million cubic meters sold throughout the country two years later demonstrates that the construction sector in Colombia is rapidly migrating towards using concrete such as Vertua, which guarantees the highest resistance standards while reducing the carbon footprint,” said Alejandro Ramírez, president of Cemex Colombia and Peru.

“Our short-term goal is to increase the volume of Vertua concrete in Colombia and strengthen our portfolio of sustainable solutions. Currently, Cemex’s sustainability value offer includes products and services that reduce the carbon footprint of construction projects, support obtaining 'green' certifications, and promotion of the sustainable projects of our clients,” he added.

Published under