Bamburi Cement forecast to see 25% drop in earnings

Bamburi Cement is expected to post net earnings for FY2022 down by at least 25 per cent compared to FY21, according to Reuters News. The loss in earnings is being attributed to slowing demand for cement, rising energy costs and increasing raw material costs.
