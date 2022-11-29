Bestway Cement receives Pioneer Award

29 November 2022

Pakistan’s Bestway Cement has been awarded the ‘Carbon Neutralisation Pioneer Award’ by LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd, the largest solar panel manufacturer in the world, in recognition of the cement producer’s commitment to renewable energy.

Bestway is the country’s second-largest cement producer with a cement production capacity of 12.9Mta. Not only was it acknowledged for introducing a waste heat recovery (WHR) power plant at all its production facilities, Bestway also installed off-grid captive solar power plants at its units in Chakwal, Kallar Kahar, Hattar and Farooqia with a total capacity of 62MWs. According to Technology Times, this is by far the largest distributed captive solar power generation capacity to date, not just in Pakistan but the entire region.



Irfan Sheikh, managing director of Bestway Cement, expressed thanks at being the only company in Pakistan to have been awarded the accolade and reiterated the company's commitment towards reliance on green and renewable sources of energy in order to reduce the carbon footprint as well as dependency on the national grid.







