Empresas Melón to close Peñalolén plant

ICR Newsroom By 30 November 2022

Chile-based Empresas Melón has announced the closure of its ready-mix concrete plant in Peñalolén, near Santiago. The company, owned by the Brescia group, attributes the closure to the downturn in the construction market.



“Mélon is adjusting its operations in metropolitan areas to adapt to the new market conditions forecast for 2023, particularly in the construction sector,” the company said.



Following the closure of the plant, which will see the dismissal of 54 staff, its customers will be supplied by other plants in the metropolitan region. Melón’s largest ready-mix concrete plant in the area is situated in Lo Espejo.

