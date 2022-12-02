Italian cement output down 4% in September

ICR Newsroom By 02 December 2022

Italy’s cement production declined by four per cent YoY in September 2022, according to the country’s construction chamber, Federbeton. When compared with the 2015 base index production the value increased from 61 in August to 96 per cent in September.



Cement prices remained stable MoM at 189 when compared with the base year of 2015 (=100). However, they saw a 49 per cent increase when compared with September 2021.



Grey cement imports in August increased by six per cent when compared with August 2021 with a total CIF value of EUR9.568m. This represents a CIF value of EUR82/t, up from EUR79/t in July. In the first seven months of 2022, grey cement imports increased 13 per cent YoY.



Italian cement producers exported 70,045t of grey cement in August 2022, down 37 per cent YoY. The exports had a total FOB value of EUR6.405m, representing a 37 per cent drop when compared with August 2021. The FOB value per tonne of cement remained stable at EUR91/t in August 2022 when compared with the previous month. In terms of exports in the 8M22, volumes fell by 11 per cent YoY.

