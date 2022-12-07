Cockburn Cement awaits fines for air pollution

07 December 2022

Adbri’s Cockburn Cement plant on Perth’s southern suburb of Munster has been found guilty of emitting unreasonable amounts of emissions after residents living nearby complained of being confined to their homes due to the strong odours.

The Adbri subsidiary was found guilty on six counts and acquitted of the remaining seven charges, after Magistrate Heidi Watson said she was satisfied the emissions had caused inconvenience and unreasonably interfered with the amenity of residents.

More than a dozen residents who made complaints to a pollution hotline gave evidence during a three-week trial in August, detailing the impact the sulphur smells from the plant had on their daily lives.

Cockburn Cement’s legal team had argued the operations provided social utility, contributing to the economy and providing employment opportunities for West Australians. It also argued that the emissions had occurred in accordance with its operating licence. But that assertion was rejected by Magistrate Watson.

The case has been adjourned until December before sentencing in early 2023. Each of the charges carries a maximum fine of AUD125,000 (US$83,975) and an extra AUD25,000 for every day of offending.

Published under