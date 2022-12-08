Cementa's time-limited extraction permit stands

The Supreme Administrative Court (HFD) has decided that the time-limited extraction permit, which the government announced to Cementa (Heidelberg Materials) in the fall of 2021, must stand.

HFD made the assessment that the government's decision on a time-limited permit does not contravene any legal rule. This means that limestone quarrying and cement production in Slite can continue as planned for the rest of the year.

Cementa's previous permit to mine limestone in Slite expired in October 2021. To ensure the most urgent preparedness and cement supply in Sweden, the government decided in November 2021 to notify Cementa of a time-limited permit. The permit covers the already licensed limestone that remained within the framework of the previous mining permit, and is valid until 31 December 2022. A number of environmental organisations applied to HFD for so-called legal review of the government's decision and demanded that the permit be revoked. Now HFD has announced that the permit must stand.

In April this year, Cementa submitted an application for permission to continue and expand mining operations in Slite for a period of four years. A verdict on this from the Land and Environmental Court is due on 13 December 2022.

