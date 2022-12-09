Dangote Cement Senegal incinerates narcotics worth US$40m

Dangote Cement Senegal incinerated 300kg of cocaine at its Pout cement plant at the request of the defence and security forces on 3 December 2022.

The governor of the Thiès region, Alioune Badara Mbengue, presided over the incineration ceremony of the drugs which were valued at CFA25bn (US$40.1m). The narcotics were seized on 29 October in Kidira (Senegal-Mali border) by Senegalese customs.

The operation, which took place under heavy police protection, ended at 11:30am, followed by a press briefing. The elite unit of the National Police, the Multipurpose Intervention Brigade (BIP), ensured end-to-end security.

