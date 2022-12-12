Yanbu Cement pays out US$31m in dividends

12 December 2022

Yanbu Cement Company is to pay out cash dividends worth SAR118.12m (US$31.49m) to shareholders in the second half of 2022. This represents 7.5 per cent of capital. According to the bourse disclosure, the Saudi Arabia-based company will disburse SAR0.75 per share for 157.5m eligible shares.

The cement producer reported a 4.38 per cent YoY advance in net profit after zakat and tax to SAR156.24m in the opening nine months of 2022. Revenues slipped 0.13 per cent to SAR741.9m, while earnings per share declined from SAR2.25 in the 9M21 to SAR0.88 in the same period this year, reports Zawya.

