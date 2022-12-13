Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe appoints new Acting CEO

13 December 2022

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Ltd has appointed Innocent Zulu Chikwata as Acting Chief Executive, effective from 1 December 2022.

Mr Chikwata has 16 years experience in the fast-moving consumer goods and construction materials industries and has worked for Colcom, Innscor Africa Group and LafargeHolcim. He has held various positions in sales, marketing and operations with PProfit & Loss oversight and has worked with start-ups and global branding organisations.



Having joined Lafarge in November 2017 as national sales manager, Mr Chikwata was promoted to commercial director in September 2020. In 2021 he added distribution to his portfolio along with the dry mortar business.

Published under