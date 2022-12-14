Colombia’s cement dispatches up 5% in 10M22

ICR Newsroom By 14 December 2022

Cement dispatches in the Colombian market decreased by 2.4 per cent to 1.123Mt in October 2022 from 1.15Mt in the year-ago period, according to the country’s statistics office, DANE.



Of this total bulk sales saw a 4.3 per cent increase but bagged cement sales were down by 5.4 per cent YoY in October 2022.



Sales to ready-mix companies increased by 9.9 per cent YoY in November 2022, but the off-take by construction companies and contractors, and the retail sector declined by 7.7 and 5.4 per cent, respectively.



Cement production in Colombia increased to 1.249Mt in October 2022 from 1.235Mt in October 2021.



January-October 2022

In the January-October 2022 period dispatches saw a 4.9 per cent uptick to 11.265Mt from 10.74Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.



Bulk sales advanced by 11.6 per cent YoY, but the increase in bagged sales was a more modest 4.9 per cent YoY.



Ready-mix concrete companies increased their off-take by 19.2 per cent YoY in the 10M22 while construction companies and contractors reduced their purchases by 2.8 per cent. Sales to the retail sector edged up by 1.8 per cent YoY in the 10M22.



Output from domestic cement plants increased by 7.1 per cent YoY to 12.136Mt from 11.328Mt in the 10M21.









