UltraTech Cement commissions 1.9Mta grinding plant

14 December 2022

UltraTech Cement (Aditya Birla Group) has commissioned its 1.9Mta greenfield clinker backed grinding capacity at Pali Cement Works, Rajasthan India. This forms part of the first phase of capacity expansion announced in December 2020, as informed earlier by our letter dated 3 December 2020.

The company along with its subsidiary now has 16.25Mta cement capacity in the state of Rajasthan spread over five separate plant locations. UltraTech Cement’s total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 121.35Mta.

