Iran’s cement market expands 3% in November

ICR Newsroom By 15 December 2022

Iranian cement consumption increased by 2.9 per cent to 5,514,796t in November 2022 when compared with the year-ago level of 5.36Mt, according to the Iran Cement Association.



Domestic clinker and cement production reached 6,642,108t and 5,736,653t, respectively. This represents a one per cent YoY increase from 6.57Mt of clinker and a 7.2 per cent advance from 5.35Mt of cement in November 2021.



Iran’s cement producers exported 1,207,943t of clinker (+ 24.5 per cent YoY from 0.97Mt) and 451,328t of cement (+ 18.8 per cent YoY from 0.38Mt) in November 2022.







