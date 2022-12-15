Cement deliveries in Morocco down 9% in November

ICR Newsroom By 15 December 2022

Cement deliveries by members of Morocco’s cement association, APC, (Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc) were down 9.4 per cent YoY to 1,112,013t in November 2022, according to the cement association.



In the January-November 2022 period dispatches were down by 9.2 per cent to 11.544Mt when compared with the 12.719Mt dispatched in the 11M21.







Published under