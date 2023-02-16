SICK AG joins the WCA as associate corporate member

16 February 2023

The World Cement Association (WCA) is welcoming SICK AG, a leading global supplier of sensor solutions, as an associate corporate member.

The cooperation between SICK, WCA and its members will strengthen the global cement industry’s efforts towards sustainable cement production by sharing expert knowledge about decisive topics, such as gas analysis, functional safety, digitalisation, operational excellence, or carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS).

“We are pleased to be welcoming SICK as an Associate Corporate member of the WCA and look forward to promoting their industry knowledge. The SICK team’s insights will be particularly useful in providing our members with practical steps that they can take in pursuit of our shared goal of reducing our industry’s emissions,” says Ian Riley, CEO of WCA.

“SICK is delighted to be joining the WCA’s global network and sharing our expertise with fellow members to help increase process efficiency and measure the industry’s carbon footprint more simply. We are confident that by applying state-of-the-art sensor and software solutions we can help streamline the production process for cement producers,” says Felix Bartknecht, industry manager at SICK AG.

Published under