Akçansa Çimento reports increase in revenue and profit

21 February 2023

Turkey’s Akçansa Çimento has announced revenue of TRY8.9bn (US$471.7m) in 2022, compared to TRY2.87bn in the previous year. Net profit over the same timeframe has risen from TRY303.6m to TRY1.52bn, according to Reuters.

