CRH Ventures invests in Carbon Upcycling

22 February 2023

CRH Ventures announced its investment in Carbon Upcycling Technologies (CUT), a company whose patented technology aligns closely to CRH Ventures’ circular, zero-waste sustainability values.

CUT’s pioneering technology transforms local industrial byproducts and natural materials, such as slag, shale, and fly ash, into superior additives. This helps to significantly reduce clinker content and CO 2 emissions while enabling cement and ready-mix concrete manufacturers to produce more sustainable products. CUT’s transformation process takes place in situ, cancelling costs associated with transportation and the related CO 2 emissions.

Through the partnership with Ash Grove Cement (a North American CRH company), CRH Ventures plan to launch CUT's first industrial-size facility at the Canadian Mississauga cement plant, and also aim to scale CUT's technology across CRH’s operations while granting them access to CRH's 50+ years of expertise.

