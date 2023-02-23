CEMEX records 41% fall in European CO2 emissions

CEMEX achieved a milestone 41 per cent reduction in the CO 2 emissions generated by its European cement business in 2022. A fifth of the total reduction attained since 1990 happened in the last two years, with a drop of over 12 per cent from 2020 performance.

Sergio Menendez, regional president for CEMEX Europe Middle East Asia, commented: “We are very proud to have reached a 41 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions generated by our European cement business, and this is all thanks to the commitment of our teams to pursuing climate action, circularity, and natural resource management.

"As we begin to implement the next stages in our climate action strategy, we now expect to exceed our 2030 aspiration of hitting a 55 per cent CO 2 reduction in our European operations. While we are progressing important carbon capture projects and policy advocacy for our ultimate net zero target, these 2030 interim aspirations are not reliant on this technology.”

