CEMEX signs ETFuels agreement

24 February 2023

CEMEX has signed an agreement with green fuels producer ETFuels, to transform CO 2 from CEMEX’s Alicante cement plant in Spain into green fuels. Under this agreement, ETFuels will combine up to 450,000tpa of captured CO 2 with green hydrogen to produce more sustainable fuels in the form of green methanol (e-methanol). CEMEX is evaluating several strategies and partners to perform CO 2 capture for this project.

“Our goal of reaching net-zero CO 2 emissions is achievable and will be driven by collaboration and innovation,” said Fernando A González, CEO of CEMEX. “Our decarbonisation roadmap includes reducing emissions to the lowest possible level through proven levers such as clinker substitution and alternative fuels. New levers, such as rapidly developing CCUS initiatives, must effectively tackle the remaining CO 2 emissions to hit our ambitious 2050 objectives.”

The fuel produced through this agreement is intended to be used in the shipping industry, with the goal of further reducing overall carbon emissions in the global supply chain.

UK-based ETFuels aims to be Europe's largest and lowest-cost producer of green fuels through pioneering a new model, disrupting current decarbonisation approaches to provide Europe with a pathway to energy security.

Published under