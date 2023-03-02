Kosmos Cement orders Bruks Siwertell mobile ship unloader

Bruks Siwertell has received an order for a next-generation Siwertell road-mobile ship unloader from new customer, Kosmos Cement Co. The US-owned cement producer specialises in high-quality Portland cement and has specified Siwertell dry bulk handling equipment to deliver efficient, environment-friendly ship unloading at its facility in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

“We are delighted that Kosmos Cement Company has selected Siwertell technology,” says Pedro Alfaro, project development engineer, Bruks Siwertell. “Our enclosed, screw-type ship unloading systems were recommended to the company by another Siwertell operator.

“Kosmos Cement Company joins a number of US-based operators looking to Siwertell technology to meet their growing cement volume demands,” continues Mr Alfaro. “Similarly, it needed a reliable cement handling system that would not only ensure environmental performance, but also deliver on capacity, through-ship efficiency and a tight delivery schedule.”

Designed to discharge vessels up to 5000dwt, the road-mobile unloader will ensure operational flexibility, along with dust- and spillage-free cement handling at a rated capacity of up to 300tph. It is planned for delivery in spring 2023.

