CemNet.com » Cement News » Cement price in Mauritius now set by authorities

Cement price in Mauritius now set by authorities

Cement price in Mauritius now set by authorities
By ICR Newsroom
06 March 2023


In Mauritius a 25kg bag of cement will now cost between MUR158-175 (US$3.39-3.76), depending on the location on the island, following an amendment to the Consumer Protection Regulation (Control of Price of Taxable and Non-Taxable Goods) 1998 legislation. The act allows the Ministry of Commerce to determine the maximum selling price for cement to prevent any potential increase affecting consumers, according to Le Mauricien.

In addition, the State Trading Corp is also considering ways to intervene in the cement market in which, it is claimed, there is currently a lack of competition. A study is also underway, considering supply from several countries.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Mauritius Eastern Africa cement price 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com