Cement price in Mauritius now set by authorities

ICR Newsroom By 06 March 2023

In Mauritius a 25kg bag of cement will now cost between MUR158-175 (US$3.39-3.76), depending on the location on the island, following an amendment to the Consumer Protection Regulation (Control of Price of Taxable and Non-Taxable Goods) 1998 legislation. The act allows the Ministry of Commerce to determine the maximum selling price for cement to prevent any potential increase affecting consumers, according to Le Mauricien.



In addition, the State Trading Corp is also considering ways to intervene in the cement market in which, it is claimed, there is currently a lack of competition. A study is also underway, considering supply from several countries.

