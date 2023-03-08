Caribbean Cement Co explains cement shortage

Caribbean Cement Co is apologising cement shortages in Jamaica. Hardware stores in Mandeville and Christiana in Manchester and Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth had no or limited cement available. However, the shortage is only expected to last a week.

"We have begun to restart the kiln after a 40-day shutdown and we will begin to stabilise supply very soon. We are apologising to our customers for any issues that they may have been experiencing," said Chad Bryan, communication and social impact coordinator at Carib Cement.

Meanwhile, Mr Bryan also confirmed an increase in cement prices. The price of cement has increased by 7.8 per cent effective from 1 March 2023.

