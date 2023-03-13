Nepal exports 153,493t of cement to India in 7MFY22-23

In the 7MFY22-23 Nepal exported cement and clinker worth NPR167.03m (US$1.273m), reports Khabarhub. According to Nepal’s Department of Customs, over the seven-month period, 153,493t of cement were exported, with a value of NPR60.66m. Clinker exports came in at 151,158t, worth NPR106.38m.

According to the government, two Nepali cement companies have been exporting product to India. These include Palpa Cement, which has been exporting cement under the ‘Tansen’ brand since July 2022, and the ‘Arghakhanchi’ brand since October 2022.

