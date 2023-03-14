Starlinger releases its first sustainability report

Starlinger, the Vienna-based machine manufacturer and woven plastic bag producer, has presented the first sustainability report for the year 2022. It provides information about the CSR policy that Starlinger has included in its corporate strategy, and measures the company has already implemented.



Clarissa Graf has been responsible for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Starlinger since 2019. Together with her team, she defines CSR measures and ensures their implementation as part of the corporate strategy. "Starlinger's first sustainability report can be seen as a summary of where we currently stand," explained Ms Graf. "It sets out the CSR policy that we have defined for our company with regard to environment and society, and provides an overview of measures which have already been taken in various areas such as resource and energy management, procurement, training and professional development, or health and safety.”

Starlinger & Co GmbH is an Austrian family company with around 720 employees and 11 branches worldwide. Consisting of the divisions Starlinger textile packaging, Starlinger recycling technology and Starlinger viscotec, the company has an export rate of 99 per cent and generated sales of EUR356m in the FY21-22.

