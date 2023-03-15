GCCA launches 2nd Innovandi Open Challenge

15 March 2023

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has launched its second Innovandi Open Challenge and this year is asking for start-ups to team up with the cement industry to develop innovations for new materials and ingredients for low carbon concrete to accelerate the race to net zero.

Start-up businesses from outside the cement and concrete sector are being invited to put forward their ideas and innovations by 30 May 2023. A selection from the entrants will be made on 30 June 2023, before a demonstration day of the best Innovations to be held on 24 April 2024.

Winning entrants will team up with the cement sector to develop and commercialise their technologies. Those companies who are accepted for this year’s Innovandi Open Challenge will gain unique access to industry plants, labs, key networks and the expertise and infrastructure of the GCCA’s 40 members from around the world.

“We’re calling on the best and the brightest from around the world to join us in the urgent fight to limit global warming and help towards delivering the great prize of net zero concrete. If you are a start up from Austria to Australia, from Brazil to Bangladesh, with an innovative idea or technology, then we want to hear from you,” said GCCA CEO, Thomas Guillot.

“This time it’s about identifying start-ups downstream of the value chain, leveraging all materials that can work in decarbonising concrete. Any start up that has an innovation to scale up should apply” added Edelio Bermejo, head of global R&D, Holcim (Switzerland).

Last year’s Innovandi companies sought new technologies of carbon capture and utilisation projects. The six selected entrants in 2022 were Carbon Upcycling, MOF Technologies, CarbonOro, Coomtech, Fortera and Carbon Biocapture.

For more information and to apply to the Innovandi Open Challenge, please visit: https://gccassociation.org/innovandi/openchallenge/oc2023/





