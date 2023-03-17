PPC expects drop in South Africa and Botswana sales volumes

South Africa-based PPC forecasts a 4-7 per cent drop in sales volumes in its domestic market and Botswana for the 12 months ending 31 March 2023, according to Reuters. To protect and restore its EBITDA margins it plans further cost reduction measures across its portfolio.
Capital expenditure for South Africa and Botswana is expected to be in the range of ZAR280m-310m (US$15.25m-16.89m) for the FY22-23.
The company expects net debt in the two countries to be between ZAR725m-775m at year-end.
