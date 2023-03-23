Gebr Pfeiffer and CBMI Construction Co Ltd form calcined clay alliance

Gebr Pfeiffer and CBMI Construction Co have entered into a cooperation agreement to supply efficient plants for combined grinding and calcination of clay. Calcined clay offers a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to cement clinker as a reactive binder component, which is why this substitute is increasingly coming into the focus of cement producers.

While cement clinker must be burned in a very energy-intensive process at temperatures of more than 1400˚C, suitable clay is activated at only 800-900˚C. Limestone also used to produce cement clinker releases large amounts of CO 2 during the conversion process through a chemical reaction. That can be completely avoided by the portion of calcined clay employed to replace clinker.

Through the cooperation the companies aim to offer complete solutions for grinding and calcination worldwide from a single source. CBMI Construction Co Ltd acts as an experienced general contractor for these integrated production lines providing the pyro-process technology, while Gebr Pfeiffer SE offers specialist high-efficient drying and grinding technology.

