FLSmidth wins Secil Supremo Cimento plant modification order

23 March 2023

FLSmidth has been awarded a contract to increase the capacity at Secil Supremo Cimento's Adrianópolis plan to 3900tpd and at the same time decrease its dependence on fossil fuels.

The Adrianópolis plant, located in the Brazilian state of Paraná, was initially supplied by FLSmidth and commissioned in 2015. The scope of supply for the Adrianópolis plant upgrade includes products and engineering to improve the pyroprocessing system. In particular, modifications will be made to the preheater, cooler and related auxiliary equipment. As a result, not only will the plant's capacity increase, but Supremo will also reduce the use of fossil fuels and reach 40 per cent thermal substitution with a mixture of RDF (refuse derived fuels), shredded tyres and wood. Commissioning is scheduled for the 2H24.

"We are grateful for our continued partnership with Supremo who has consistently invested in the latest technology. As the plant was already operating an ILC-5 stage preheater from FLSmidth, it was well positioned to use alternative fuels. Preheater modifications can be an easy gateway to greater fuel substitution, lower emissions and increased capacity," says Jens Jonas Skov Larsen, head of capital sales, FLSmidth.

