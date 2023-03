Tabuk Cement reports 30% YoY increase in revenue in 2022

24 March 2023

Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Cement Co has reported revenue of SAR297.55m (US$79.35m) in 2022, up 30.2 per cent from the SAR228.53m seen in 2021. Over the same period, net profit after zakat and tax advanced 18 per cent from SAR17.76m to SAR20.97m. Meanwhile, earnings per share rose from SAR0.20 to SAR0.23, reports Zawya.

In the first nine months of 2022, revenue was up 20.6 per cent YoY at SAR210.11m, while net profit fell 80.71 per cent YoY to SAR3.36m.

