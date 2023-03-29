Holcim Argentina acquires 51% stake in Quitam SA

Holcim Argentina has acquired a 51 per cent stake in paints and liquid membranes producer Quitam SA. According to Holcim, the move is “aligned with the Holcim Group strategy focused on expanding its portfolio with products and services that provide comprehensive solutions for construction.” The deal includes a paint and coatings factory with an installed production capacity of 40m litres per year.

Holcim plans to supply Quitam’s products to the market through its existing retail network. Under the brand Quimexur, the company brings with it a portfolio of interior and exterior paints, texture coatings, floor and pool paint, aerosols, construction additives, wood coatings, waterproofing and adhesives.

Christian Dedeu, CEO, Holcim Argentina, said, “This is a business opportunity strongly aligned with Holcim's growth strategy in Argentina, allowing us to expand our portfolio of solutions and products for construction, taking advantage of our channel of distributors and the more than 450 points of sale of our Disensa network.”

