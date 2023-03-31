Cement dispatches in Morocco down 11% in February

31 March 2023

Cement deliveries in Morocco declined 10.8 per cent YoY to 991,906t in February 2023 from 1,111,350t in February 2022, according to the country’s cement association, APC. The data includes deliveries by Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc.



In the first two months of 2023, sales volumes were down 8.4 per cent YoY to 2.052Mt from 2.24Mt in the 2M22.

