CemNet.com » Cement News » Chile’s cement dispatches down 10% in January-February 2023

Chile’s cement dispatches down 10% in January-February 2023

Chile’s cement dispatches down 10% in January-February 2023
By ICR Newsroom
12 April 2023


Cement dispatches in Chile fell by 9.5 per cent to 288,761t in February 2023 from 309,297t in February 2022, according to the country’s construction chamber, CChC.

In the first two months of 2023, deliveries declined by 10.2 per cent YoY to 598,058t from 666,175t in the year-ago period.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Chile South America Consumption CCHC 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com