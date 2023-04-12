Chile’s cement dispatches down 10% in January-February 2023

Cement dispatches in Chile fell by 9.5 per cent to 288,761t in February 2023 from 309,297t in February 2022, according to the country’s construction chamber, CChC.
In the first two months of 2023, deliveries declined by 10.2 per cent YoY to 598,058t from 666,175t in the year-ago period.
Cement dispatches in Chile fell by 9.5 per cent to 288,761t in February 2023 from 309,297t in February 2022, according to the country’s construction chamber, CChC.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email