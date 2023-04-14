CEMEX invests in rail solutions

CEMEX has completed a significant investment into its rail solutions facility at Somercotes, Derbyshire, UK. This development was undertaken to meet increasing customer demand for its concrete bearers for switches and crossings.

As a result of this investment, CEMEX will be able to manufacture an additional 18,000 linear metres of bearers for switches and crossings every year. This additional capacity is vital to meet the requirements of CEMEX’s clients in the rail sector.

The improvements entailed the construction of a building which houses a new crane for moving products and the existing stressing frames were repositioned into this facility, this allowed for space in the main building for a new 50m twin cell rail bearer mould. There is also space for further expansion when this is needed.

As well as rail bearers, the new development can produce the heavily engineered, low volume complex sleepers that are required for key rail infrastructure projects.

