Fauji Cement Co to become Pakistan's third-largest cement producer

25 April 2023

Fauji Cement Co Ltd (FCCL) heads to become the third-largest cement producer with a total cement production capacity of 10.5Mta in Pakistan, according to AKD Research.

FCCL Commissioned its Nimazpur capacity expansion of a 2.05Mta plant at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in late October 2022. Moreover, another capacity expansion of 2.05Mta at DG Khan is in the pipeline and is expected to be commissioned in 2QFY23-24.

The research house has estimated that the current coal mix stands at 53 per cent local and 44 per cent Afghan coal while there is only a mere three per cent reliance on coal imported from South Africa.

Moreover, FCCL has 28.6MW of solar power and 47.5MW of WHR capacity, currently contributing around 28 per cent to the power mix. Total reliance on self-generated power is around 42 per cent.

