Andrés Segú Undurraga resigns from Polpaico Board

ICR Newsroom By 26 April 2023

Andrés Segú Undurraga has resigned from his position as director of Cemento Polpaico SA, Chile. His respective alternative director, José Tomás Edwards Alcalde, also resigned on 21 April.



The company’s Board of Directors agreed to appoint Alejandro Gevert Detto as Mr Segú’ replacement, who will serve in this position until the next ordinary shareholders’ meeting when the Board of Director must be completely renewed.







