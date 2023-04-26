Andrés Segú Undurraga resigns from Polpaico Board

Andrés Segú Undurraga has resigned from his position as director of Cemento Polpaico SA, Chile. His respective alternative director, José Tomás Edwards Alcalde, also resigned on 21 April.
The company’s Board of Directors agreed to appoint Alejandro Gevert Detto as Mr Segú’ replacement, who will serve in this position until the next ordinary shareholders’ meeting when the Board of Director must be completely renewed.
Andrés Segú Undurraga has resigned from his position as director of Cemento Polpaico SA, Chile. His respective alternative director, José Tomás Edwards Alcalde, also resigned on 21 April.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email