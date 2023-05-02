US and Puerto Rican Portland and blended cement shipments down 3% in February

02 May 2023

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico declined by 2.8 per cent YoY to 6.6Mt in February 2023, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Of the total blended volume, Portland limestone cement (Type IL) was estimated to have a share of 96 per cent (2.1Mt). The largest states in terms of cement consumption were Texas, Florida, California, Georgia and Arizona – with a combined share of 47.5 per cent of total cement consumption. The leading producing states for Portland and blended cement in February 2023 were Texas, California, Florida, Missouri and Alabama.



Masonry cement shipments increased by 6.5 per cent YoY to 177,000t in February 2023. The leading cement-consuming states were Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, California and Tennessee. They accounted for 64.6 per cent of total masonry cement consumption.



Clinker production in the US (excluding Puerto Rico) remained stable at 4.9Mt in February 2023.



Cement and clinker imports saw a marginal YoY increase to 1.6Mt in February 2023.



January-February 2023

In the first two months of 2023, Portland and blended shipments slipped to 13.2Mt when compared with the 2M22. Masonry cement shipments were up 7.1 per cent YoY to 365,000t.



There was no change in clinker output levels in the January-February 2023 period when compared to the 2M22. Clinker production remained at 10.5Mt, produced by mainly California, Texas, Florida, Missouri and Alabama.



Cement and clinker imports in January-February 2023 advanced by 17.1 per cent YoY to 3.8Mt.

