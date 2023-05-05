ENVEA acquires California Analytical Instruments Inc

05 May 2023

ENVEA, comprised of ENVEA Global SAS and its subsidiary businesses, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of cutting-edge ambient air, emission and process monitoring systems for industry, laboratory, and government institutions, has announced the acquisition of California Analytical Instruments Inc (CAI). The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CAI, headquartered in California, USA, is a leading environmental monitoring business. Founded in 1981 by Pete Furton, the business designs and develops gas analysers and emission-monitoring solutions for applications such as environmental and industrial emissions monitoring and engine test measurement. CAI has over 30,000 analysers installed in across a wide range of end markets, including process industries, industrial engines, academia and utilities. Its analysers utilise a range of technologies including chemiluminescence, Fourier transform infrared (FTIR), non-dispersive infrared (NDIR), flame ionisation detection (FID), paramagnetic, and photoacoustic infrared spectroscopy (PAS) for consistent, accurate measurement of virtually any gas.

The addition of CAI will enable ENVEA to further build out its product range and footprint in the attractive market verticals which CAI operates, such as process industries including the emerging hydrogen economy. CAI also provides ENVEA with a highly professional and well-established local team and a sales rep network, offering it greater scale in the key US market, as well as local technical capabilities including R&D and manufacturing.

CAI is ENVEA’s third acquisition since Carlyle acquired a majority stake in the business in 2020, and it is the second acquisition this year after UK-based Hycontrol Ltd, acquired in February 2023.

Published under