Orient Cement begins Devapur expansion

09 May 2023

Orient Cement (part of the CK Birla Group) has laid the foundation stone for the expansion of its integrated cement plant in Devapur, Adilabad District, Telangana. The INR20,000m (US$243.6m) project will increase the plant’s cement production capacity from 5Mta to 8Mta.

With the expansion expected to provide 4000 new direct and indirect job opportunities, the local Telangana government is also setting up a skill development centre near Devapur, offering training to local young people and providing an industry-ready workforce for Orient Cement, according to The Hindu.

