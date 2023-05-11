Fijian cement prices fall

Fijian cement prices are set to fall following the decline in prices for imported clinker. Pacific Cement PTE Ltd will implement new prices for its general blended bag cement and general-purpose bulk cement in Fiji this week, said the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC).

“FCC has issued an Authorisation to Pacific Cement PTE Ltd, authorising General Blended Cement and General Purpose Bulk Cement, decreasing by 11.29 and 14.23 per cent respectively,” said the FCCC.

“The new price of 40kg General Blended bag of cement will be FJD15.18 (vat exclusive price US$6.89), decreasing by FJD1.93 per bag of cement,” said FCC’s statement.



The interim authorisation is valid until 30 June, during which FCC will undertake a competitive review of Pacific Cement’s cost structure and asset base to implement Final Authorised prices.

