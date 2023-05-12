UltraTech Cement Ltd recognised by BSC International Safety Awards

12 May 2023

UltraTech Cement Ltd’s five integrated units, one bulk terminal and one grinding unit have been recognised by the British Safety Council (BSC), winning awards for excellence in safety at the prestigious 65th BSC International Safety Awards, 2023. The event to recognise the winners in India was held in Mumbai on 10 May 2023.

UltraTech’s integrated unit at Dhar Cement Works, as well as Pune Bulk Terminal have received a ‘Distinction’ grade during the awards, recognising the hard work and achievements in protecting and enhancing the health, safety and wellbeing of the employees including workers.

The company’s four integrated units at Dalla Cement Works, Bela Cement Works, Reddipalayam Cement Works, Kotputli Cement Works, and grinding unit Narmada Cement's Ratnagiri Works were awarded the ‘Pass’ grade. They were recognised for their commitment to exemplary health, safety and wellbeing management of employees.

The criteria for recognition at the awards included hazard identification, occupational health and risk, internal and external communications, COVID-19 initiatives, emergency preparedness, statutory and legal requirements, and worker’s participation. Over 975 applications were received for this year’s awards.

