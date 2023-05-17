Iranian cement market expands 3% in March

ICR Newsroom By 17 May 2023

Cement sales in Iran reached 5.87Mt in March 2023, up 2.6 per cent when compared with March 2022, when 5.71Mt were sold, according to the Iranian Cement Association.



There were no reports of imports and domestic cement production stood at 6.28Mt in March 2023, representing a 10.8 per cent YoY advance. Clinker production decreased by 2.8 per cent YoY from 6.33Mt to 6.15Mt in March 2023.



In terms of exports, 0.72Mt of clinker and 0.37Mt of cement were shipped overseas. In March 2022 clinker and cement exports stood at 0.853Mt and 0.312Mt, respectively.

