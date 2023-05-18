Alicem Sro completes Cement Hranice clinker cooler project

18 May 2023

Alicem Sro has successful fulfilled the guarantee conditions of the modernisation clinker cooler project in the Czech Republic. The contract included including a new kiln head, which Alicem Sro implemented as part of the overhaul at the beginning of this year for Cement Hranice, Czech Republic.

This technical and time-consuming project was completed while meeting and even significantly exceeding all guarantee conditions.

The clinker cooler project has enabled Alicem improve the performance and efficiency of the system, which will have a positive impact on operations and emissions.

