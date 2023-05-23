GCCA 2nd Innovandi Open Challenge attracts 70+ start-ups

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has received entries more than 70 start-ups applying for its international low-carbon concrete scheme. The Innovandi Open Challenge brings together start-ups and the industry’s leading manufacturers to cut emissions and accelerate progress, as targeted in the GCCA’s Concrete Future 2050 Net Zero Roadmap.

A shortlist will now be drawn up from the applications by the GCCA and its member companies of the most promising and deployable technologies. Those ultimately accepted for this year’s Innovandi Open Challenge will gain unique access to industry plants, laboratories, key networks and the expertise and infrastructure of the GCCA’s 40 members from around the world. They will also receive guidance from the GCCA and its members to help them with the development of new technology and business strategies.

Claude Loréa, GCCA cement director and innovation lead, expressed her delight at the number of applications: “To receive more than 70 quality applications from start-ups for this year’s Innovandi Open Challenge is hugely encouraging and shows what level of interest and work is being done to help drive climate action, with applications received from every region of the world. The focus of this year’s programme [low carbon concrete], is technically challenging and will require innovation and expertise to succeed. Our vital industry needs products which are affordable, scalable, and easily adopted. We look forward to sifting through the applications with our member companies and working with those who are selected.”

