JK Cement opts for OutSystems digitalisation platform

24 May 2023

JK Cement Ltd has adopted SYSTEMS IO’s OutSystems high-performance, low-code technology as part of its strategy to digitally transform the way applications are developed and managed across the organisation. The company plans to build applications to transform sales management, land assets management and loyalty management processes.

It is also looking at redefining the experience of its customers, employees and partners by building unique experiences on the OutSystems platform, the company said.

Jitendra Singh, president and chief digital officer of JK Cement Ltd, said: “The biggest benefit of the OutSystems high performance low-code platform is its simplicity, agility and speed. We found the platform to be scalable and efficient, aligning with our business requirements.

Published under