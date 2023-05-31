Fortera joins Alliance for Low Carbon Cement and Concrete

Cement decarbonisation company Fortera has joined the Alliance for Low Carbon Cement and Concrete (ALCCC). The ALCCC was created to support the decarbonisation of the cement and concrete sectors with its members representing mature materials designers and producers, and start-ups working in biotechnology, carbon capture, materials technology, and sustainable construction.

“Climate action is a global priority, and collaboration is essential to advancing emissions-reducing technologies and policies,” said Thierry Legrand, director Europe for Fortera. “This alliance represents collective action by scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and environmental advocates, to reduce CO 2 emissions from cement production.”

According to the company, Fortera’s field-tested approach reduces CO 2 emissions from cement production by at least 60 per cent, using existing feedstocks, energy sources and manufacturing infrastructure. Fortera is an additive solution to existing cement production and is actively working with leaders in the industry to fulfil their goals of net-zero CO 2 emissions. In 2022, it was selected as one of the most promising low-carbon cement technologies by the Global Cement and Concrete Association, reports World Bio Market Insights.

The ALCCC has also released a new study entitled ‘Fast Tracking Cement Decarbonisation’, which models different carbon emissions mitigation scenarios using available solutions, in which enabling standards, policies, and financing instruments reduces CO 2 emissions by half.





